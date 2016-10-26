2016 Saskatchewan municipal elections today

Upcoming dates

November 7: Last day of voting in the PEI electoral reform plebiscite

November 7: Yukon Territorial Election

November 17: Provincial by-elections in Ottawa--Vanier and Niagara West--Glanbrook, ON

TBD: Federal by-elections in Ottawa--Vanier, ON; Calgary Heritage, AB; Calgary Midnapore, AB; Provincial by-elections in Saint-Jérôme, QC; Arthabaska, QC; Verdun, QC; Marie-Victorin, QC

